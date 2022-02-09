World Court orders Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to DR Congo

Judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Uganda must pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.

"The court sets out the total amount of compensation awarded to the Democratic Republic of Congo which is $325 million," presiding judge Joan Donoghue said. Uganda must pay the sum in five yearly instalments of $65 million to start in September of this year, she added.

The total award is far short of the over $11 billion, Congo had asked for, but the court dismissed several claims including all the claims for macroeconomic damage saying there was insufficient evidence to support Congo's calculations. The long-running dispute was first brought before the United Nations' highest court in 1999.

After lengthy proceedings, the court ruled in 2005 that Uganda had violated international law by occupying parts of the eastern Congolese province with its own troops and supporting other armed groups during a war that raged from 1998 to 2003. The court ordered the African neighbours to negotiate reparations, but in 2015 Congo returned to the tribunal, saying the talks had stalled. On Wednesday the court ruled on the final compensation amount.

Rulings by the ICJ, which deals with disputes between states, are final and without appeal.

