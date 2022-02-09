On Deshmukh's orders, paid money to his aides: Waze to probe panel

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze on Wednesday told an inquiry commission that he had paid money to ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's associates on the latter's instructions, retracting his previous deposition where he had made claims to the contrary in connection with a corruption case against the NCP leader.

Waze, in an affidavit, said he was ''forced and compelled'' to depose before the commission in regards to certain issues and claimed to be ''mentally harassed and tortured apparently by Deshmukh''.

Disowning his previous deposition before the Maharashtra government-appointed panel, Waze, in the affidavit, said he handed over money (allegedly collected through extortion) to people associated with Deshmukh on the former minister's instructions.

Earlier, Waze, during his deposition before the Justice (retd) K U Chandiwal Commission, had denied making any payment to Deshmukh or any of his staff member. The former assistant police inspector (API) had also denied collecting money from bars and restaurant owners in Mumbai.

The Chandiwal Commission is probing corruption allegations levelled against Deshmukh (71) by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Waze is currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case in March last year.

In November last year, the Mumbai crime branch had taken custody of Waze in an extortion case, filed at the Goregaon police station, in which he is a co-accused.

The former policeman, in his affidavit, claimed, ''Upon my arrest by the crime branch, Mumbai, I was under tremendous pressure and thus, I conceded to the entire 15 days of police custody.'' ''During the said period of police custody, I was mentally harassed and victimized so as to affect my psyche and my state of mind,'' his affidavit stated.

Waze further claimed, ''I have been always subjected to severe mental torture and harassment apparently by the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.'' Even after Deshmukh's resignation from the state cabinet in April last year, his harassment continued, the 49-year-old former API alleged.

''So much so that, on his behalf, his (Deshmukh's) representatives have also continued to do the same. In these circumstances, I did not have capacity to oppose police custody as and when it was sought,'' he said in the affidavit.

''I'm a victim affected by ''Stockholm Syndrome'' at the hands of Deshmukh, who even today holds tremendous power and clout over me, my life, my future and circumstances surrounding me,'' his affidavit said.

Waze said due to these reasons, he made certain statements during his cross- examination before the commission on December 14, 2021.

His affidavit then listed certain depositions pertaining to Deshmukh, where Waze had denied making any payment to Deshmukh or his staff.

In the affidavit, Waze said, ''Yes, people associated with Deshmukh or on his behalf did demand money from me, which I was instructed to collect on behalf of Deshmukh and/or his associates.'' Retracting his another statement, Waze said not only Deshmukh, but also people associated with him asked him to do so (collect money from pubs and restuaurant owners in Mumbai).

Waze said he did hand over cash to people associated with Deshmukh on the latter's instructions.

Further, the former police officer's affidavit said, ''I do not wish to mention any name as who has been pressurizing me and/or cajoling me because I fear that such naming would further endanger me, my immediate family, my near and dear ones as well as my friends and partners.'' The state government had in March 2021 formed the one-member commission to probe Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

Waze was arrested in March last year in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

Singh, now suspended, was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode. Singh had then alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The NCP leader has denied all allegations made against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are separately probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by Singh.

The NCP leader, arrested by the ED in November 2021 in a money laundering case, is currently in jail.

