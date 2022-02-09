Left Menu

MP: Woman constable found hanging in her room

She went to her room, but there was no response from inside although she knocked on the door several times, he said.A police team came to the spot after being alerted. The door was finally broken open and Yadav was found hanging inside.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:34 IST
MP: Woman constable found hanging in her room
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the railway quarters here on Wednesday, an official said.

The constable was identified as Gudia Yadav, said Neeraj Verma, in-charge of Madan Mahal police station.

A diary was found from the room and it appears that she was under depression following the death of her grandmother one-and-a-half years back, he said.

Another woman police personnel, who resided next to her room, had got a call from someone asking to see why Yadav was not taking calls on her mobile phone. She went to her room, but there was no response from inside although she knocked on the door several times, he said.

A police team came to the spot after being alerted. The door was finally broken open and Yadav was found hanging inside. She was rushed to a government hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said. Yadav is a resident of Bhopal and her parents have been informed about her death, he said, adding that investigation into her death is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022