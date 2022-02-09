Left Menu

HC directs officials, staff to attend office with 100 per cent strength from Feb 14

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed all its officers and officials to start attending office with 100 per cent strength on a regular basis from February 14 onwards.In its circular, the high court has asked court staff to get themselves fully vaccinated and also strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, and directions issued by the central government, Delhi Government, and the court from time to time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:36 IST
HC directs officials, staff to attend office with 100 per cent strength from Feb 14
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed all its officers and officials to start attending office with 100 per cent strength on a regular basis from February 14 onwards.

In its circular, the high court has asked court staff to get themselves fully vaccinated and also strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, and directions issued by the central government, Delhi Government, and the court from time to time. “Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that all the Officers and officials of this Court shall attend office with 100% strength on regular basis with effect from 14.02.2022. All the court-staff shall get themselves fully vaccinated and shall strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc. issued by the Government of India. Government of NCT of Delhi and this Court from time to time,” the circular said.

The high court is presently holding court proceedings through video conferencing mode. On December 30, the high court, which resumed physical hearings from November 22, had decided to shift to the virtual mode from January 3 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent 'yellow alert' declared by the government in the national capital.

On January 12, it had said that it would continue hearing cases through the virtual mode till February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022