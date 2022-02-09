NDA cadet dies a day after joining Pune-based training institute

An 18-year-old cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA) died after collapsing in the hostel of the tri-service training institute in Maharashtra's Pune, a day after he joined the training course, police said on Wednesday.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the incident, the NDA said.

According to the police, Cadet G Pratyush had reported to the academy on Monday. He collapsed outside his room in the hostel on Tuesday evening.

''The cadet fainted and collapsed in the passage outside the hostel room. He was taken to the military hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' sub-inspector Suresh Jaybhay of Uttam Nagar police station said.

The family of the cadet was informed and his post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death, the official added. The cadet G Pratyush, a native of Bengaluru, had joined the National Defence Academy on February 7 as part of the 147th Course, the NDA said in a statement. The cadet, on the next day (February 8), collapsed in his room. Despite the best efforts he could not be revived. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, it said.

''The parents of the deceased cadet have been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate Police Authority. A ceremony for the deceased cadet with full military honour was conducted today (Wednesday),'' the statement said.

