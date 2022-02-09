Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India vs WI
West Indies Innings: Shai Hope c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 27 Brandon King c Pant b Prasidh 18 Darren Bravo c Pant b Prasidh 1 Shamarh Brooks c Suryakumar Yadav b Deepak Hooda 44 Nicholas Pooran c Rohit b Prasidh 9 Jason Holder c Deepak Hooda b Thakur 2 Akeal Hosein c Pant b Thakur 34 Fabian Allen c Pant b Siraj 13 Odean Smith c Kohli b Washington Sundar 24 Alzarri Joseph not out 7 Kemar Roach lbw b Prasidh 0 Extras: (LB-5, W-6, NB-3) 14 Total: (10 wkts, 46 Overs) 193 Fall of Wickets: 32-1, 38-2, 52-3, 66-4, 76-5, 117-6, 159-7, 159-8, 193-9, 193-10 Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 9-1-38-1, Shardul Thakur 9-1-41-2, Prasidh Krishna 9-3-12-4, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-45-1, Washington Sundar 5-0-28-1, Deepak Hooda 4-0-24-1.
