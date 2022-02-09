Left Menu

IMF to visit Tunisia over economic reforms, cenbank official says

The official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said the IMF team will hold video talks during the week with the economy and finance ministers and the central bank governor. The government says the country requires an international rescue package to avert a disastrous collapse in public finances.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:58 IST
The International Monetary Fund will start a virtual staff visit to Tunisia on Feb. 14 to discuss the government's economic reform program, a central bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The North African country, which is suffering from a financial crisis, is seeking to obtain a rescue package from the fund in exchange for unpopular reforms, including spending cuts. The official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said the IMF team will hold video talks during the week with the economy and finance ministers and the central bank governor.

The government says the country requires an international rescue package to avert a disastrous collapse in public finances. Some public sector salaries were paid late in January. The IMF and foreign donors also say the outlined economic reforms, including to energy subsidies, would need broad backing, including from the powerful UGTT union and major political players, for a deal to be secured.

Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri said on this month that Tunisia hopes to seal an agreement with the IMF in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

