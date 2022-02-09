Jaishankar meets Qatari counterpart; holds productive talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held productive talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed the broad-based political, economic, digital and security partnership.

Jaishankar, who is visiting the Gulf country, also exchanged views on global and regional developments, including Afghanistan.

In his talks with Al-Thani, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, the external affairs minister appreciated the interest in expanding investment and trade.

He also thanked the Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community.

“Held productive talks with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed our broad based political, economic, digital and security partnership. Appreciate the interest in expanding investment and trade. Thank Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community,” he said on Twitter.

Jaishankar also unveiled the foundation stone of the new embassy complex in Doha.

“Thank DPM and FM @MBA_AlThani_for gracing the occasion. Confident that the new chancery complex will meet the aspirations of the Indian community in Qatar,” he said in another tweet.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country. It has already announced plans to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines to Afghanistan by road transport through Pakistan.

Earlier last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that millions of Afghans are on the “verge of death,” urging the international community to fund the global body’s USD 5 billion humanitarian appeal, release the country’s frozen assets and reignite its banking system to avert a major economic and social collapse.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 last year when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of president Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

