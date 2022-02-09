Ravi Mittal takes charge as IBBI chairperson

Ravi Mittal on Wednesday took charge as chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

''Prior to joining the IBBI as chairperson, he superannuated from the position of Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,'' IBBI said in a release on Wednesday.

He had also served as secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, among other positions.

A 1986-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, Mittal holds degrees of B.E. in Mechanical Engineering and M.Phil. in Environmental Science.

Mittal is the second full-time chairperson of IBBI.

