Gurugram: Court sentences man to 5 yrs in jail for attempted rape

Since then, he has been in jail.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:20 IST
A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for attempting to rape a woman.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Pratap, a resident of Bhogpur Mandi, failing which the jail sentence shall increase.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Raj Gupta sentenced him on basis of evidence and eyewitness testimony.

The convict was booked under sections 376 and 511 (attempt to rape) of the Indian Penal Code in 2021 at Sohna Sadar police station and was convicted on Wednesday.

According to police, on February 5 last year, the father of the woman, a resident of Sohna, had filed a complaint against the accused accusing him of attempting to rape his daughter.

“My daughter was going to a field for defecation when Pratap caught her her and tried to rape her. She raised an alarm and some locals gathered there and police were informed. He (Pratap) was in an inebriated state,” the father claimed in his complaint.

The accused confessed to the crime and was sent to judicial custody. Since then, he has been in jail.

