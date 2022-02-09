Left Menu

Govt bans import of drones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:51 IST
The government on Wednesday banned import of drones, with certain exceptions, as part of efforts to promote manufacturing of drones in the country.

Import of drones for R&D, defence and security purposes have been exempted from the ban but such imports will require due clearances.

''Import of drone components, however, shall not require any approvals,'' the civil aviation ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce and industry ministry has issued a notification banning the import of foreign drones.

The civil aviation ministry came out with liberalised drone rules in August 2021.

