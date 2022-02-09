East Delhi civic body teams up with firm for scrap collection, transportation

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday joined hands with a private firm for collection and transportation of scrap material, aiming to create a platform for scientific disposal of junk and curb their illegal processing, officials said.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal claimed that the EDMC was first among the three corporations to start such a project.

The EDMC signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shakti Olevin Compounds for collection and transportation of scrap material, the officials said ''The objective of this initiative is to create a platform for scientific disposal of scraps and curb their illegal processing,'' the EDMC said in a statement.

The mayor said safe disposal of scrap material in line with the applicable environmental laws has social, economic and environmental benefits.

Under this initiative, material collection facility will be available in residential, commercial, institutional, industrial areas of east Delhi. EDMC will earn a fixed monthly royalty of Rs 1,11,111 from the agency, the statement said.

Chairman of EDMC's Standing Committee Beer Singh Panwar said there are various unorganised sectors, households etc., generating high volumes of scrap material in areas under the EDMC jurisdiction, and at the same time these are not under the ambit of any regulations for scientific disposal.

Therefore, it becomes essential to create an environment of ''scrap chain management'' through the association of different stakeholders.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said ''illegal scrap processing harms the environment, because if scrap is disposed of in an unscientific manner, then it may have severe repercussions on the environment''.

