Jharkhand: Court awards 20-year jail term to man for rape

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a woman in Lohardaga district in April 2021. The court of Additional District Judge-1, Akhilesh Kumar Tiwary, delivered the judgement under the POCSO Act.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, against whom a case had been registered in Kairon Police Station, based on the woman’s statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)