COVID-19 in India: Over 1 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated

In a landmark achievement, over one crore beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years have been fully vaccinated with both doses against COVID-19 in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement, over one crore beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years have been fully vaccinated with both doses against COVID-19 in India. Taking to Twitter today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19."

Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year. With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh doses (53,61,099) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore (1,70,87,06,705) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said in a press release today.

This has been achieved through 1,90,41,308 sessions. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

