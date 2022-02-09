Left Menu

Naxals kill sarpanch's husband in Bijapur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:35 IST
Naxals kill sarpanch's husband in Bijapur
A group of armed Naxals killed the husband of a village sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Ghanshyam Mandavi, the husband of Adawali village sarpanch (panchayat head), was shot dead by the ultras in village Tadmed under Kutru police station limits, located around 450km from the state capital Raipur, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Shukla.

The victim was attacked when he visited Tadmed for attending a marriage function, added the officer.

The reason behind the killing was not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

