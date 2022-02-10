Israel PM says still unclear if reported police spyware abuses happened
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:07 IST
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday it was still not clear if reported abuses by Israeli police of the powerful Pegasus spyware had actually happened, and that he believed a high-level inquiry would clarify matters "soon".
