UK police to question more than 50 over Downing Street lockdown parties

British police will start contacting more than 50 people who are believed to have attended lockdown parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street by the end of this week as part of their investigation. The police said in a statement they would be sending formal questionnaires to more than 50 people for an explanation of their participation in an event.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:36 IST
British police will start contacting more than 50 people who are believed to have attended lockdown parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street by the end of this week as part of their investigation.

The police said in a statement they would be sending formal questionnaires to more than 50 people for an explanation of their participation in an event. It said the document would have formal legal status and must be answered truthfully.

"Recipients are informed that responses are required within seven days," the police said. "In most cases contact is being made via email."

