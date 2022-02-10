Masks should still be worn in schools, despite state mandate changes - White House

Students and teachers should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID in schools, even as states lift mask mandates, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The White House understands that "we need to be flexible," on masks, Psaki said, and is evaluating data to see if changes need to be made as several U.S. states lift rules requiring mask-wearing indoors.

However, the White House guidance is currently "you should wear a mask in indoor settings, including schools" in high transmission areas, Psaki said.

