Ten held for attack on police team in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:04 IST
Ten people were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly attacking police personnel in Banganj village when they had gone there to resolve a dispute.

Sub-Inspector Jitendra Kumar, along with Head Constable Anil Kumar and Constable Mohit Pal were patrolling Zara Chowki area when they got information that some people in village Banganj were assaulting and abusing others over some issue.

Police rushed there on Tuesday night and tried to pacify them, but came under attack by some 15 to 20 people of the village.

The suspects attacked them with bricks, stones, sticks and burning wood in which Zara police outpost Incharge Anil Kumar suffered facial burns while constable Mohit Pal suffered a nose injury, police said.

The attackers allegedly tied Zara police outpost incharge with rope, took him hostage and tore his uniform after beating him.

After getting information about the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot from Gajraula police station and brought the situation under control.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village in view of the tension.

Inspector Tejpal Singh said a case has been registered on behalf of the outpost in-charge for obstructing government work and rioting and 10 people have been arrested while search is on for the remaining accused, police added.

