Russia continues to send forces to Ukraine border- Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 01:53 IST
The Pentagon on Wednesday said that they had seen Russia continue to send additional military capabilities along the border with Ukraine and in Belarus within the last 24 hours. "Every day he adds to his options, everyday he adds to his capabilities," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- John Kirby
- Ukraine
- Belarus
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Study faults U.S. military on civilian casualties; Pentagon plans review
US trying to accelerate new military aid deliveries to Ukraine: Pentagon
Putin now has military capability to act against Ukraine: Pentagon chief
Putin now has military capability to act against Ukraine -Pentagon chief
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon