Russia continues to send forces to Ukraine border- Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 01:53 IST
The Pentagon on Wednesday said that they had seen Russia continue to send additional military capabilities along the border with Ukraine and in Belarus within the last 24 hours. "Every day he adds to his options, everyday he adds to his capabilities," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

