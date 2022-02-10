Biden, Macron discuss French president's recent meetings in Russia, Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders discussed Macron's recent meetings in Russia and Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
"They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts" in response to Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, the White House said.
