National Archives seeks U.S. probe of Trump's handling of records -Wash Post

The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The National Archives has said it retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from Trump's Florida resort and that aides to the former president were looking for more.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 02:07 IST
The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The National Archives has said it retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from Trump's Florida resort and that aides to the former president were looking for more. Officials from the National Archives suspected Trump may have violated laws regarding the handling of government documents and they contacted the Justice Department, the Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

It was not yet clear whether the Justice Department will investigate, the Post said. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of written communications related to the president's official duties.

