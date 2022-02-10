Tunisian president rejects 'foreign interference' after move against judges
Tunisian president Kais Saied rejected on Wednesday "foreign interference" following widespread international criticism after he dissolved the country's Supreme Judicial Council, saying that "Tunisia is a sovereign country and not a garden" for anyone.
Saied's announcement at the weekend that he would dissolve the body, which guarantees judicial independence, prompted broad and immediate criticism, including from Tunisia's main Western donors and the United Nations.
