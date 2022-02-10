Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former casino exec gets record year in prison for U.S. college scandal

A former executive at casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd was sentenced on Wednesday to a year in prison after being convicted of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by paying $300,000 to bribe his daughter's way into a top university. Gamal Aziz, 64, asked U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to show mercy for his family's sake and sentence him to just four months after he was convicted in the first trial to result from "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal.

U.S. Capitol riot probe hits Trump trade adviser Navarro with subpoena

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Wednesday it had subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a key player in then-President Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election defeat. The House of Representatives committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Navarro who, according to public reporting, interviews and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election.

U.S. plans to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under 5 years in February

The U.S. government is planning to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under the age of 5 as soon as Feb. 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.

University of California agrees to pay $243 million to settle doctor sex abuse claims

University of California officials have agreed to pay $243 million to settle the legal claims of some 200 women who have accused a former UCLA gynecologist of sexual abuse. The settlement by the University of California regents, the system's governing board, marks the second in lawsuits stemming from the accusations against Dr. James Heaps, 65.

Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against the company alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment. The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at its factory in Fremont, California, between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said https://bit.ly/3ozSmPb in a statement.

Exclusive-U.S. VP Harris to attend Munich Conference, rally allies to defuse Ukraine crisis

Kamala Harris will hold a series of in-person meetings with U.S. allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, a trip that serves as a major diplomatic test of her vice presidency. A senior administration official said Harris will deliver a speech, articulate U.S. policy at a number of public engagements and assert America's commitment to its NATO allies. Leaders of Germany, the EU and NATO will attend and Harris is not expected to meet leaders from Russia and China.

Bomb threats force evacuation at seven Washington schools

Seven predominately Black schools in Washington were evacuated over bomb threats on Wednesday and later cleared, including a high school that was threatened a day earlier during a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, authorities said. The District of Columbia Police Department said four public high schools and three charter schools had received threats.

U.S. confirms highly pathogenic bird flu at Indiana turkey farm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in an Indiana turkey flock, the nation's first case in a commercial poultry operation since 2020. Cases of the disease, known as bird flu, can hurt the U.S. farm sector because poultry are killed and trading partners can limit imports from infected areas. China said on Monday it banned imports of poultry from Spain and Moldova due to outbreaks.

N.Y. Times ex-editor denies trying to blame Sarah Palin for mass shooting

The former New York Times editor who oversaw the 2017 editorial underlying Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the newspaper on Wednesday denied trying to blame the prominent Republican for the 2011 mass shooting that seriously wounded former U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. James Bennet testified that changes he made to a draft of the editorial, which the Times later corrected, were not intended to hold either the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate or her political action committee responsible for the shooting.

Boston Fed picks Susan Collins, first Black woman to lead a Fed bank

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on Wednesday named University of Michigan provost Susan Collins as its next chief, making her the first Black woman to lead a regional Fed bank and delivering a measure of new diversity to U.S. central bank leadership. Collins will start her job on July 1, the Boston Fed said in a statement. By then, the Fed is likely to have already begun to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, raising interest rates and perhaps shrinking its balance sheet.

