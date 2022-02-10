Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israel PM says it is still unclear if reported police spyware abuses happened

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday it was still not clear if reported abuses by Israeli police of a powerful spyware had actually happened, and that he believed a high-level inquiry would clarify matters "soon". The government ramped up scrutiny on police after a newspaper report on Monday which said the Pegasus hacking tool made by Israel's NSO Group had been used without court warrants against 26 high-profile citizens.

'Alive by a miracle,' Colombia landslide survivor tells how mud tore him from his home

A survivor of a landslide in central Colombia which killed at least 16 people this week described how the early morning rush of mud and water tore him from his home, as local officials warned tens of thousands could still be at risk. The Tuesday landslide, which buried part of the La Esneda neighborhood on the border of the cities of Dosquebradas and Pereira, followed heavy rains in the surrounding coffee-growing province.

Canada trucker blockade poses risk to supply chain, auto industry -White House

The Canadian truckers blockade https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-authorities-scramble-end-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-2022-02-09 is posing a risk to the auto industry's supply chain and U.S. officials were in close touch with their counterparts in Canada on the issue, the White House said on Wednesday. The nearly two-week long protests against COVID-19 pandemic mandates and other restrictions have at times this week halted or sharply slowed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge, Canada's busiest link to the United States, accounts for about 25% of trade between Canada and the United States as it is used to transport vehicles and parts and agricultural products.

Tunisian president to change judicial council, rejects foreign criticism

Tunisian President Kais Saied will change the Supreme Judicial Council but not abolish it, the justice minister said on Wednesday, days after the president stated his plan to dissolve the body met intense criticism, including from Western donors whose help is needed to avert a crisis in public finances. The president, however, said later in the day that he rejected "foreign interference" following the widespread criticism after he announced plans on Sunday to dissolve the body that guarantees judicial independence.

From cyber attacks to bomb shelters, boxer-turned-mayor Klitschko readies Kyiv's defences

In his mayoral office, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko waves a stylus pen at a screen on the wall - allowing him to monitor Kyiv's electricity grid and water supplies in case of a Russian cyber attack. Klitschko, who has been mayor of Ukraine's capital city since 2014, is now readying its defences, inspecting Soviet era bomb shelters and encouraging citizens, including his brother and fellow heavyweight champion Wladimir, to become reservists.

U.S., Canada warn of economic hit from trucker protests

Truckers opposed to coronavirus mandates risk hurting the auto sector and agriculture as they block U.S-Canada border crossings, the White House said on Wednesday as Ford halted some output and Ottawa urged an end to the 13-day-long protests. Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests spread to Australia, New Zealand and France now the highly infectious Omicron variant begins to ease in some places.

U.S. reinforcement troops to arrive in Romania, more expected

United States troops relocating to Romania from Germany will reach the country on Wednesday night, Romania's defence ministry said, and will shield NATO's eastern flank from potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to bolster Eastern European defences. In Romania, it is relocating a Stryker squadron of U.S. service members from Vilseck, Germany.

El Salvador frees woman jailed for homicide after miscarriage, says rights group

Salvadoran authorities on Wednesday freed a woman who had served a decade of a 30-year sentence on charges of aggravated homicide after suffering a miscarriage, according to a local rights group. Elsy, 38, whose last name was not released, reported an obstetric emergency in June 2011 while working as a domestic worker, according to the organization, which said she was immediately arrested and shortly after charged with aggravated homicide.

Paris attacks suspect says he chose not to detonate suicide vest

Salah Abdeslam, a self-avowed Islamic State combatant, told a court on Wednesday that he had backed out of detonating his explosive vest during the jihadist rampage across Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people. A French national of Moroccan origin, Abdeslam said he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France, but that he had harmed no one.

Iraq pays last chunk of $52.4 billion Gulf War reparations - UN

Iraq has completed payment of $52.4 billion to compensate individuals, companies and governments who proved damages due to its 1990 invasion and occupation of Kuwait, the United Nations reparations body said on Wednesday. The U.N. Compensation Commission, set up by the U.N. Security Council after the seven-month occupation of the emirate and U.S.-led defeat of Saddam Hussein's troops in the Gulf War, received a portion of proceeds from Iraqi oil sales. The rate varied over the 30 years and was most recently 3%.

