Libyan PM escapes unharmed from assassination bid -Al Arabiya TV
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 05:59 IST
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt early on Thursday when unidentified persons shot at his car in Tripoli, Al Arabiya TV said.
Several gunshots hit al-Dbeibah's car and the assailants managed to escape the scene, the broadcaster added.
