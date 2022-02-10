Left Menu

Jewellery snatched from woman in TN's Erode

Gold bangles were allegedly robbed of the wife of a Congress candidate contesting in the forthcoming polls to the Erode Municipal Corporation here, police said.According to police, Ravi 50 is contesting as the Congress candidate for Ward 16 of Erode Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 10-02-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 10:14 IST
According to police, Ravi (50) is contesting as the Congress candidate for Ward 16 of Erode Municipal Corporation. On Wednesday afternoon, his wife Punitha (47) was standing next to her two-wheeler in Thirunagar Colony on Karpaga Vinayagar Street as she had to get her vehicle repaired.

At the time, an unknown person came and threw threw chilli powder on her face. The man removed two gold bangles that she was wearing with each weighing three sovereigns and escaped from there.

Though Punitha raised an alarm, the culprit fled the spot.

On her complaint, Karungalpalayam police registered a case and are going through CCTV footage in the area for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

