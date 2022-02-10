Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh seized, 2 persons arrested

Mizoram Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession in Champhai town near the Myanmar border, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Champhai Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalrinpuia Varte told PTI that the two accused were travelling in a maxi cab from Zokhawthar village on the Indo-Myanmar border when police, acting on specific information, intercepted them on the outskirts of Champhai town on Wednesday.

The SP said that 1.28 kg of heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh in the local market was seized from the possession of the two accused, who belonged to Karimganj in Assam. They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, Varte said.

