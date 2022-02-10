Left Menu

Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh seized, 2 persons arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 12:02 IST
Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh seized, 2 persons arrested
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession in Champhai town near the Myanmar border, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Champhai Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalrinpuia Varte told PTI that the two accused were travelling in a maxi cab from Zokhawthar village on the Indo-Myanmar border when police, acting on specific information, intercepted them on the outskirts of Champhai town on Wednesday.

The SP said that 1.28 kg of heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh in the local market was seized from the possession of the two accused, who belonged to Karimganj in Assam. They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, Varte said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022