Boy Scouts win over key abuse-survivors group on bankruptcy plan - WSJ

The Boy Scouts of America won backing for a landmark sex-abuse compensation plan from an official committee that represents 82,200 individual claimants, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boy-scouts-win-over-key-abuse-survivors-group-on-bankruptcy-plan-11644475135?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday.

The proposed settlement of more than 82,000 claims of childhood sexual abuse earned the support of just over 73% of those who cast votes last month, below the 75% the Boy Scouts sought.

