Russia denies any such plan. Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said this week Ukrainian training would also run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 and the armed forces would drill with Bayraktar drones and anti-tank Javelin and NLAW missiles provided by foreign partners.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 12:38 IST
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine begins previously announced military exercises on Thursday in response Russian drills in neighbouring Belarus, which Kyiv and the West have interpreted as part of Russia's military escalation in the region. Russia launches the active phase of its vast military exercises in Belarus on Thursday, a display of strength that shows how Moscow's tightening grip on Minsk has given it enhanced capabilities in its standoff with the West over Ukraine.

Russia's joint Allied Resolve drills, which NATO has described as its biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War, run until Feb. 20 and are seen as part of Russian deployments near Ukraine that have stirred fears of an invasion. Russia denies any such plan.

Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said this week Ukrainian training would also run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 and the armed forces would drill with Bayraktar drones and anti-tank Javelin and NLAW missiles provided by foreign partners. Ukraine has not reported the number of military personnel and weapons involved in its exercises.

The White House said on Wednesday that Russia's exercises in Belarus were an "escalatory" action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

