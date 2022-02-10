Britain warns Russia: don't invade Ukraine
Britain on Thursday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Times Radio that no one would win from the aggressive invasion of a sovereign state.
