Paris police authority bans French 'Freedom Convoy' protests from the capital
The Paris police authority said it had decided to ban the so-called motorists' "Freedom Convoy" from holding protests in the French capital from February 11-February 14.
Protesters had set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a "freedom convoy" that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by demonstrators who have blocked a Canadian border crossing.
About 200 protesters assembled in a parking lot in Nice, on France's Mediterranean coast, with many displaying Canadian flags in a nod to the truckers in Canada who are protesting their government's COVID-19 restrictions.
