Paris police authority bans French 'Freedom Convoy' protests from the capital

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:06 IST
The Paris police authority said it had decided to ban the so-called motorists' "Freedom Convoy" from holding protests in the French capital from February 11-February 14.

Protesters had set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a "freedom convoy" that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by demonstrators who have blocked a Canadian border crossing.

About 200 protesters assembled in a parking lot in Nice, on France's Mediterranean coast, with many displaying Canadian flags in a nod to the truckers in Canada who are protesting their government's COVID-19 restrictions.

