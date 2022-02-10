French Foreign Minister: positive sign on four-way talks on eastern Ukraine would be to agree on more talks

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio on Thursday that a positive signal regarding four-way talks over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would be to agree to continue discussions on the matter.

Earlier this week French President Emmanuel Macron, the first leader of a major Western power to meet Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine, said he believed steps can be taken to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis and called on all sides to stay calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)