French Foreign Minister: positive sign on four-way talks on eastern Ukraine would be to agree on more talks
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio on Thursday that a positive signal regarding four-way talks over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would be to agree to continue discussions on the matter.
Earlier this week French President Emmanuel Macron, the first leader of a major Western power to meet Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine, said he believed steps can be taken to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis and called on all sides to stay calm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Western
- France Inter
- French
- Jean-
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In western Mexico, cartel violence leaves 35,000 displaced
UP Polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow
Amit Shah meets Jat leaders of Western UP ahead of Assembly polls
EXPLAINER-How Western sanctions might target Russia
Western diplomats seek urgent aid for Afghanistan, assurances on girls' education