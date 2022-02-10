Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year
Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs were up 21.2 times during the Lunar New Year holiday, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, while sales of snow sports equipment and clothing increased 62.9% and 61.2% respectively.
Some online catering platforms saw sales during the holiday increase almost a tenth from a year ago, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference.
