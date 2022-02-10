MP: Man held for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in Bhopal

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:17 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Thursday.

Two women spotted the 59-year-old accused molesting the girl at a deserted closed kiosk in Ashoka Garden area on Wednesday and informed the police, inspector Alok Shrivastava of Ashoka Garden police said. A woman spotted the man sexually abusing the child who was screaming, and raised an alarm, following which another woman passing by stopped and alerted the police, he said.

The women, Gayatri Bhaskar and Vijaya Patil, were felicitated by the police for their prompt action, he said.

The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had lured the girl promising to give her candy and took her to a deserted place, the official said, adding that the man had indulged in similar acts twice in the past. A case under relevant provisions to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

