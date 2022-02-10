Left Menu

Russia to hold planned military drills in Black Sea -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia will hold planned military exercises in the Black Sea, involving ship-based tactical groups, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Black Sea Fleet as saying on Thursday.

Six Russian warships arrived earlier on Thursday in the Black Sea, near the Crimean peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, from the Mediterranean Sea for naval drills, news agencies reported.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, in the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during a standoff with the West over Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

