Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

PTI | Nowra | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:33 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on January 18 on Ashish Mishra’s plea after concluding the hearing through video-conferencing.

On Thursday, Justice Rajeev Singh granted bail to him in the case.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the Union minister’s son had told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi had said that at the time of the incident, Ashish Mishra was in the car that mowed down the farmers.

After hearing the pleas, the bench of Justice Rajeev Singh had reserved its order.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

