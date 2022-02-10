Left Menu

Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters

Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organising online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada.Citing risks of trouble to public order, the Paris police department banned protests aimed at blocking the capital from Friday through Monday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:34 IST
Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organising online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada.

Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. Police will put measures in place to protect roads and detain violators. Blocking traffic can lead to two years in prison, 4,500 euros (more than $5,000) in fines and a suspended driver's license, the police department said in a statement.

Online chat groups in France have been calling for drivers to converge on Paris starting Friday night, and to continue on to the European Union's capital in Brussels on Monday. Small groups of drivers set out Wednesday from Bayonne on France's Atlantic coast and Nice on the French Riviera, with stickers on their cars reading "Freedom Convoy." Departures were also reported in other cities.

France has seen weekly protests against vaccine rules and virus-related restrictions for several months, notably by far-right groups. Participation in the protests has waned recently. The vast majority of French adults are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The French protesters have been sharing images of truckers in Canada who have blockaded border crossings and paralysed downtown Ottawa. They want an end to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, including a rule that all truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022