Ukraine says preparing response to Russian naval exercises in Black Sea

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:38 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing a response to Russian navy drills in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday at a briefing alongside his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

Six Russian warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday, in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Rau, who is the rotating head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) that helps monitor the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said all sides needed to show the political will to end the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

