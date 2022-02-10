UK says may send further troops to eastern Europe if required
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday Britain may send further troops to help support its allies in eastern and southern Europe if required.
Wallace also told LBC Radio that at the moment progress on seeking to resolve the Ukraine crisis was "slow."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Ukraine
- Britain
- Europe
- Ben Wallace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Severe consequences for Russia if it were to move into Ukraine: Biden
WRAPUP 6-Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
FOREX-Euro on defensive as traders fret over Ukraine tension, hawkish Fed
Japan will cooperate with US in event of Ukraine invasion, says govt spokesperson
Ukraine's Japan envoy sees little chance of war, but local conflict possible