Dubai civil defence bring under control "small fire" in warehouse - media office
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai's civil defence brought under control on Thursday a "small fire" in a warehouse for building materials in the Al-Khabaisi area in Deira, the Dubai government media office said on Twitter.
No casualties have been reported, the media office added.
