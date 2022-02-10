Ukraine says Russian drills in Black Sea made shipping 'virtually impossible'
Ukraine sharply criticized Russian naval exercises near its southern coast on Thursday, saying their presence had made navigation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea 'virtually impossible'.
In a statement by the foreign ministry, Ukraine said Russia's actions "show blatant disregard for the rules and principles of international law" and that Kyiv would work together with partner countries to prepare a response.
"Such aggressive actions by the Russian Federation as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable," the statement said.
