The ashes of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the holy Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river here in Maharashtra on Thursday.The late singers sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and other family members arrived at the site around 10 am.A number of Nashik residents also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen.She Lata was not my sister, but mother.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:22 IST
Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ramkund in Nashik
Late Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The ashes of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the holy Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river here in Maharashtra on Thursday.

The late singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and other family members arrived at the site around 10 am.

A number of Nashik residents also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen.

''She (Lata) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious muhurat,'' Usha Mangeshkar later told reporters.

Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla conducted the rituals. Nashik civic commissioner Kailas Jadhav and some local politicians were also present on the occasion.

The city administration had made necessary arrangements for the rituals. A small platform and a pandal were erected at the site. Elaborate police security was deployed and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for some time.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

She was cremated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai the same evening with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at the Shivaji Park.

On Monday, three urns containing the Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were handed over to Adinath, the son of her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

