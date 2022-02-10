CBI arrests Awantika Gas Limited manager for accepting bribe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has arrested the manager of Awantika Gas Limited in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for clearing his bill payments. According to an official, a case was registered by the central probe agency based on a complaint against the manager of the AGL, Indore on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000 from the complainant for clearing payments of his bills.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residence of the accused at Indore, according to a CBI statement.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore, it added. Awantika Gas Limited is a joint venture of Central PSUs, GAIL and HPCL for supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and automotive sectors in some cities of Madhya Pradesh including Indore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)