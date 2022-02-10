Left Menu

CBI arrests Awantika Gas Limited manager for accepting bribe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has arrested the manager of Awantika Gas Limited in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for clearing his bill payments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:34 IST
CBI arrests Awantika Gas Limited manager for accepting bribe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has arrested the manager of Awantika Gas Limited in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for clearing his bill payments. According to an official, a case was registered by the central probe agency based on a complaint against the manager of the AGL, Indore on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000 from the complainant for clearing payments of his bills.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residence of the accused at Indore, according to a CBI statement.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore, it added. Awantika Gas Limited is a joint venture of Central PSUs, GAIL and HPCL for supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and automotive sectors in some cities of Madhya Pradesh including Indore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022