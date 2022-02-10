NATO says warning time for Russian attack is going down
The number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine is going up and the warning time for a possible attack is shrinking, the secretary general of NATO said on Thursday after a meeting in Brussels with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "This is a dangerous moment for European security," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference with Johnson.
"This is a dangerous moment for European security," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference with Johnson. "The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down."
"NATO is not a threat to Russia, but we must be prepared for the worst while remaining strongly committed to finding a political solution."
