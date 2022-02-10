Left Menu

Intercepted drone shrapnel injures 4 at Saudi Abha airport

Four people were lightly injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yeman's Iran-aligned Houthis said. The injured included travellers and workers, the coalition said in comments carried by state news channel Ekhbariya.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:48 IST
Four people were lightly injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yeman's Iran-aligned Houthis said.

The injured included travellers and workers, the coalition said in comments carried by state news channel Ekhbariya. The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis often target Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles. Most are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several injured. The coalition regularly carries out air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, twice in January said its forces destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launch area in Yemen, after unprecedented drone and missile attacks on the UAE this year claimed by the Houthis.

