Finland's police steps up readiness due to undisclosed threat

Finland's police has stepped up its readiness due to a possible threat towards the police forces, the national police board said in a statement on Thursday.

The board would not specify the nature of the threat or how the organisation has prepared for, saying that information is classified.

Several police departments around the country have increased surveillance and are conducting security checks on people entering police stations, local media reported.

