J-K: Thieves steal cash from revered shrine in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Thieves struck at the revered shrine of Dastgeer Sahib in the Khanyar area of the city, stealing cash from the donation box by breaking open its lock, officials said on Thursday.

They said police have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigations.

The devotees, who visit the shrine for pre-dawn prayers, were shocked to find the broken locks of the donation box at the shrine, they said.

There have been attempts at breaking the safe in the past as well which were caught on the CCTV camera installed at the shrine.

