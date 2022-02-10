Britain calls on Russia to move troops if serious about diplomacy

British foreign minister Liz Truss told Russia on Thursday it should move its troops amassed on the border with Ukraine if Moscow is serious about wanting to use diplomacy to defuse the crisis.

"I can't see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border apart from to threaten Ukraine, and if Russia is serious about diplomacy they need to move those troops and desist from the threats," Truss told a news conference in Moscow standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

