EU delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals -Moscow's EU representative
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:14 IST
The European Union has delivered a response to Russia's proposals on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, a statement published on the website of Russia's permanent representative to the EU said on Thursday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Thursday said a collective response from the EU would lead to a breakdown in talks.
